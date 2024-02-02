Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.76 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

