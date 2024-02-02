Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

