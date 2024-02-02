Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE EXP opened at $233.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.