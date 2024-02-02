Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $2,149,351.20 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,521,896 shares in the company, valued at $113,968,554.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50.

On Monday, December 18th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

