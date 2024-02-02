Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $4,790,220.36 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,441.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,284.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,061.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,448.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

