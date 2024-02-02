Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.3 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
