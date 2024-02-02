Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.3 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

