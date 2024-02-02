OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ONEW opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $419.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.53. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

