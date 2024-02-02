Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
About Imperial Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Metals
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.