Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

About Imperial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.