Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.