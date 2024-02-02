Brokerages Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) PT at $48.20

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $265,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 196,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,188,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.