Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $98.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,762,805 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

