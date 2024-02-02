Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

