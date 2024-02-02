Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.67 million, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.