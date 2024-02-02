Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

