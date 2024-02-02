WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde acquired 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at $248,905.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth $685,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

