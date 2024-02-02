Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

