StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

