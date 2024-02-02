Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

