Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRPN. Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

GRPN stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Groupon by 634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

