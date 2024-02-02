Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

