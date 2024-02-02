StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

