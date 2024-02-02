Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $89.02.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

