F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $206.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

