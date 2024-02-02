Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

