Mizuho Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $244.59 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

