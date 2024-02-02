Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

