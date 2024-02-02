Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Sells 24,325 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.99 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
