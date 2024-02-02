Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $34,854,422.24 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78.

On Thursday, January 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64.

NYSE:LLY opened at $660.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $663.55.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

