Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

