Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FOX by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

