B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

Several research analysts have commented on BTO shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BTO opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

