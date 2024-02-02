Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TVE opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.57. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

