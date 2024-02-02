Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

GMED stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,962,000 after buying an additional 275,252 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

