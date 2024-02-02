RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,059,367.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

