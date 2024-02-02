SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGMA

SigmaTron International Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.