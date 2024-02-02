SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
