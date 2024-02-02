ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

SFBS opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $75.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

