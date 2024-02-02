Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Renasant by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Renasant by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

