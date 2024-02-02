Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.