EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,073 shares valued at $44,995,606. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,641,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

