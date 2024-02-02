Raymond James Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SKX opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.