Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Pinstripes Stock Performance

Pinstripes Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

