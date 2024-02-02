Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

