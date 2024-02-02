Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $793.27.

LRCX stock opened at $832.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $766.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.14. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

