Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE CL opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

