STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE STM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.