STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

