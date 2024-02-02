OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

OFG stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

