Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.44 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $664,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $10,582,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

