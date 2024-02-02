The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

