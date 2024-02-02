W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $775.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $775.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $922.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $925.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

