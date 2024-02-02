HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 14.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

